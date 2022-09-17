Watch: Eagles CB Darius Slay calls Justin Jefferson the 2nd best WR in NFL

The Eagles and Vikings are slated for a huge Monday night matchup, and it’ll see cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry matched up with Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

During his off time earlier in the week, Slay sat down with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor for The Pivot Podcast.

Philadelphia’s top cover guy was asked about Jefferson, and Slay called him the NFL’s second-best pass catcher behind Raiders star Davante Adams.

Jefferson, who the Vikings selected at No. 22 overall, has posted back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, logging 196-catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Over those past two seasons, Adams has posted 238 catches for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns.

