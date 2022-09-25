Watch: Eagles DE Brandon Graham with the strip sack on Carson Wentz
BG STRIP SACK! 🔥#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sno7WmShhP
— JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) September 25, 2022
The Eagles have sacked Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz five times through two-quarters of action on Sunday, and the latest caused a game-changing turnover.
Wentz was stripped and sacked by defensive end Brandon Graham while trying to escape pressure and subsequently fumbled.
A few players later, Jalen Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert on a screen pass, and Philadelphia is now up 10-0 on the road with less than ten minutes to play in the second quarter.
