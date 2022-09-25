Watch: Eagles DE Brandon Graham with the strip sack on Carson Wentz

The Eagles have sacked Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz five times through two-quarters of action on Sunday, and the latest caused a game-changing turnover.

Wentz was stripped and sacked by defensive end Brandon Graham while trying to escape pressure and subsequently fumbled.

A few players later, Jalen Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert on a screen pass, and Philadelphia is now up 10-0 on the road with less than ten minutes to play in the second quarter.

List

3 causes for concern as the Eagles and Commanders meet in Week 3

Antonio Gibson, Darius Slay

List

3 keys for Eagles offense vs. Commanders defense in Week 3

Related

Watch: Eagles Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave sack Carson Wentz on back to back plays Watch: Carson Wentz and Fletcher Cox reunite ahead of Eagles at Commanders Watch: Nick Sirianni arrives for Eagles vs. Commanders wearing a Mike Quick jersey

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire