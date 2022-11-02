Watch: Eagles’ Brandon Graham among legends to throw out first pitch for Game 3 of World Series

The Eagles are just hours from departing for Houston to take on the Texans in a Thursday night matchup to kick off Week 9 of the NFL season.

The Phillies are in the World Series.

With game three getting pushed back until Tuesday night, Super Bowl-winning defensive end Brandon Graham was among four championships Philadelphia legends to throw out the first pitch to other former MLB champions.

Phillies legends Bernie Parent, former 76ers legend Julius Erving, Graham, and the legend Mike Schmidt threw out the first pitch before Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.

#Eagles DE Brandon Graham and other championship-winning Philly greats throwing out the first pitch at Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Astros: pic.twitter.com/HcwA2UJciC — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 1, 2022

Eagles-Texans injury report: Jordan Davis, Josiah Scott did not practice

Stock up, stock down following the Eagles' 35-13 win over the Steelers

Week 9 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles and Bills on a collision course

Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 35-13 win over Steelers in Week 8

