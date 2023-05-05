WATCH: Eagles’ 2023 NFL draft class, UDFA’s arrive for rookie minicamp
While the veterans are working in the weight room and completing Phase 2 of offseason workouts, the seven-player draft class, nine-player UDFA class, and a host of guys invited for a tryout have arrived at the Philadelphia Eagles 2023 rookie minicamp.
First day of school#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gqbjLinXPS
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 5, 2023
No. 9 overall pick Jalen Carter looked to be the first player arriving, while a new wave of Eagles contributors will look to help continue a gold-standard culture.
All eyes will be on Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, Sydney Brown, Eli Ricks (UDFA), and others.
