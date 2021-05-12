Watch Eagles’ 2021 NFL draft class arriving for rookie minicamp
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Let the work begin.@tarron_jackson | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zJ9Bygeu8Y
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2021
As the Eagles and their fans await the 2021 NFL schedule release, rookies from the team’s draft class have started arriving for their first minicamp under head coach Nick Sirianni.
Time to get after it.@jacobystevens7 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LJW8P28XYy
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2021
Kenny G is ready for Rookie Minicamp!@KENNETHGAINWEL | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/zJhyqBwL3J
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 12, 2021
It’s unknown whether Eagles second-year quarterback and starter, Jalen Hurts will make an appearance with DeVonta Smith, Kenneth Gainwell, Landon Dickerson, and others.
List
NFL Schedule: 5 Eagles games that could be played in prime-time this season
Related
Eagles among teams showing strong interest in free agent CB Steven Nelson
Jordan Hicks could be an option for the Eagles after Cardinals give veteran LB permission to seek a trade
Eagles to open 2021 NFL season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons
2021 NFL schedule: How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles schedule release
Where the Eagles' Jalen Hurts landed in USA Today's post NFL draft QB tiers