Watch: Dylan Sampson previews 2024 Citrus Bowl

Tennessee sophomore running back Dylan Sampson is projected to start in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Iowa on Jan. 1, 2024.

Kickoff between the Vols and Hawkeyes is slated for 1 p.m. EST at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Dave Fleming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Kayla Burton (sideline) will be on the call.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back appeared in 11 games for Tennessee during the 2023 regular-season. He recorded 471 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 86 attempts, while totaling 17 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Sampson met with media following the Vols’ practice on Thursday. His media availability can be watched below.

