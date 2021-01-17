That didn't take long.

In his second game as Detroit Red Wings captain, Dylan Larkin notched his first goal while wearing the "C" on Saturday vs. the Carolina Hurricanes. And it was a beaut, sort of.

Larkin twisted around the back of the net as two Hurricanes pursued with the score 1-1 in the third period. Heading to his left he swung a back-handed shot toward the goal and the puck bounced off two Hurricanes and into the net past former Wings goalie Petr Mrazek.

[ Here’s who Dylan Larkin has to live up to as Detroit Red Wings captain ]

He was named the captain Wednesday ahead of the Wings' season opener. He entered the season with 107 goals and 159 assists in 390 games since being drafted No. 15 overall in 2014.

The Wings were in search of their first win of the year on Saturday, after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the season opener.

Larkin got a "real" goal a little latter, putting in an empty-netter with 1:56 remaining to seal the 4-2 win.

[ How Dylan Larkin's time golfing makes him a perfect fit as Wings captain ]

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dylan Larkin scores wild goal, his first as Detroit Red Wings captain