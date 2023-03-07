WATCH: Dylan Edwards, Jimmy Horn Jr. show off in the 40-yard dash

As the old adage goes, speed kills.

Speed is an aspect of football that the Colorado Buffaloes haven’t had much of in recent years. Jordyn Tyson showed flashes last season, but it hasn’t been since Shay Fields and Laviska Shenault Jr. played in Boulder that the Buffs had players who could consistently take the top off of opposing defenses.

As seen in a recent Well Off Media YouTube video, the Buffs have added some serious speed on offense. The video showed Buffs players going through various testing drills that one would see during the NFL combine, including the high jump and everyone’s favorite drill, the 40-yard dash. Speedsters Jimmy Horn Jr. and Dylan Edwards both ran it in 4.38 seconds and returning CB Nigel Bethel Jr. also impressed with a 4.4.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Related

Where Colorado stands in Athlon Sports' Pac-12 spring football power rankings Jackson State transfer WR Shane Hooks considering a reunion with Coach Prime Colorado makes 2024 four-star OL Jordan Seaton's top list of schools

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire