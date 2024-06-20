Watch Dylan Crews go yard for first hit at Triple-A level

Former LSU star and second overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft Dylan Crews hasn’t been at Triple-A long, but he’s making his mark.

After a rough start to the season in Double-A, Crews has been red hot recently and earned a call-up from the Washington Nationals to the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings earlier this week.

The Triple-A level has presented a learning curve for Crews, who has just one base hit in his first 10 at-bats. That one hit was an impressive one, though, as he took one out of the park with a home run in Wednesday night’s game for Rochester.

Dylan Crews’s first Triple-A hit is a HOME RUN 🚀 pic.twitter.com/e29VEgt8Ma — Milb Central (@milb_central) June 19, 2024

Crews was a big part of LSU’s national title team in 2023, and now he’s just one step away from making his major league debut with the Nationals.

