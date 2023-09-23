WATCH: Dwight McGlothern ruins LSU’s drive with interception

LSU was getting yards in chunks on its second series against Arkansas on Saturday.

Until Nudie showed up.

Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern intercepted LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with 3:06 left in the first quarter to stall the Tigers’ second drive of the game just as LSU was getting into scoring range.

Daniels let it fly to the right about eight yards downfield and McGlothern baited him into a throw for an easy pick. He took the ball back to the LSU 45, setting up Arkansas third drive of the game.

The Razorbacks scored on their previous drive when Cam Little kicked a 23-yard field goal to cap a 51-yard drive that took more than six minutes.

McGlothern played two seasons at LSU before transferring to Arkansas before the start of last season. He led the Razorbacks with four interceptions in 2022. The first-quarter interception Saturday was his second of the year.

WELCOME BACK TO BATON ROUGE DWIGHT MCGLOTHERN pic.twitter.com/gKAcc7WOl4 — Sidelines – Arkansas (@SSN_Arkansas) September 23, 2023

