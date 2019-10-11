Watch Dwight Howard dunk his own pants off

Dwight Howard is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and he’s back trying to garner the good favor of a fanbase he left several years ago. Howard is known as a joker, so perhaps that’s why he did what he did Thursday as his team got ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets in China.

With Kyrie Irving raring to go on the other side of the floor, video surfaced on social media of Howard taking part in the Los Angeles layup line. As he went forward to take a dunk, Howard’s breakaway pants flew off of his body.

Yep. That’s right. Dwight Howard dunked his own pants off.

