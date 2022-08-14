Watch: Dwayne Washington scores on a 9-yard screen in preseason opener vs Texans

Great blocking leads to the TD for Washington 👏 📺: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/klWoMXNONA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 14, 2022

The New Orleans Saints got on the board quickly as their preseason opener against the Houston Texans got under way. With quarterback Andy Dalton at the helm, he led an efficient 10-play, 67-yard drive which was capped off by a 9-yard touchdown on a screen pass to running back Dwayne Washington as offensive linemen Andrus Peat and Erik McCoy led the way.

New Orleans worked on the screen game during their recent training camp practices with one of the highlights of camp coming on a Tony Jones Jr. 60-yard catch and run. This time it’s Washington who walks into the endzone. The veteran running back expressed the high level of confidence he feels going into the 2022 Saints season, and this should only add to that.

