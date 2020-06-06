While coaches and staffs across the NFL were allowed to report to team facilities for the first time in months on Friday, the league has yet to allow players to return just yet.

But not being able to work out at Redskins Park has not stopped second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins and some of his receivers from getting some work together during this pandemic-ridden offseason. Just last week, the QB posted a picture of him with three of his fellow second-year veterans, wideouts Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims Jr. and Kelvin Harmon.

On Friday, Haskins was seen throwing deep passes to Sims, and popular burgundy and gold fan page Redskins Today reposted the footage on Twitter.

RELATED: HOW DWAYNE HASKINS IS HANDLING THE WEIRDEST AND MOST IMPORTANT OFFSEASON OF HIS LIFE

On this route, Haskins hits Sims perfectly in stride on a vertical route down the seam, and the second-year receiver caught the pass perfectly in stride. Sims had a fantastic end to the 2019 season and the undrafted wideout could play a much bigger role for Washington next season.

Haskins, too, is expected to make a significant jump in his second season. New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has stated he intends to enter training camp with Haskins as the starter, and the quarterback has used this offseason to get into, in his words, "the best shape of [his] life."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Story continues

Videos from the workout were documented on filmmaker Joey White's (@officialjoeyw) Instagram story.

Redskins fans hope the extra work Haskins and his receivers are putting in this offseason will translate to success on the field, as Washington finished 31st in total offense and dead last in points per game last season.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

WATCH: Dwayne Haskins throws a dart to Steven Sims during Friday workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington