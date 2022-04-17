WATCH: Dwayne Haskins spring game video tribute

Well, another spring is in the books for the Ohio State football team. Now, we’ll have to patiently await things to ramp back up in the summer to start to see how this team continues to put the pieces together towards what everyone hopes is another run at some hardware.

This year’s spring game wasn’t your usual one though. A week before all the festivities, the OSU program lost one of its own way too early when former record-breaking quarterback Dwayne Haskins lost his life tragically when he was struck while walking along a South Florida highway.

Ohio State had a well-put-together video tribute to honor someone who appeared to be an even better person off the field than what we saw on it. In case you missed this video tribute, or simply want to re-live it, we’re sharing it here once again thanks to the Ohio State Football Twitter account.

A kid who had a dream and left a legacy. DH ❤️

pic.twitter.com/cYZp6mXcXG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 16, 2022

Rest in peace Dwayne. You’ll never be forgotten.

