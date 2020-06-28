WATCH: Dwayne Haskins shows off his arm strength in workout with Jerry Jeudy

As Dwayne Haskins prepares for his second season in the NFL, and his first campaign as the true starter of the Redskins, the quarterback has spent time training with an assortment of different wide receivers this offseason. Previous sessions have included the Redskins quarterback teaming up with former NFL stars Antonio Brown and Chad Johnson.

On Saturday, Haskins was filmed working out with Denver Broncos first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. On one play, the Redskins passer dropped back and unleashed a beautiful, nearly 60-yard deep ball to Jeudy, and the former Alabama standout wide receiver caught the ball in stride just before the end zone.

Haskins shared the pass on his official Twitter account, captioning the video "What I tell you."

During the same workout on Saturday, the Redskins passer was spotted throwing to his former Ohio State teammate J.K. Dobbins, hitting the Ravens second-round pick on another gorgeous deep pass. The day prior, Haskins was once again working out with Brown, as the two were practicing routes in the dark with car headlights providing the only light on the field.

Earlier this offseason, Haskins explained why he continues to work out with other current and former NFL players.

"Even with AB, Diggs, Chad, a whole bunch of other NFL players, DeVante Parker, I work out with a lot of receivers, they like to run routes with me," Haskins said. "The biggest thing with those guys is just, trying to be around the best, learning from the best, find ways to get better."

Haskins' workouts this weekend came at a time where players are not supposed to be organizing private sessions with each other amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NFLPA recently released a statement advising against such actions.

While the second-year quarterback has spent time working out with numerous players on other teams, he's also spent several sessions throwing to a trio of his Redskins pass-catchers: Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon. The four of them planned to train in Florida this offseason and rent an Airbnb together, but once coronavirus spread across the United States in rapid fashion in mid-March, those plans were quickly put to an end.

Despite the obstacles that have come with this pandemic-altered offseason, Haskins has earned praise from McLaurin, head coach Ron Rivera, and offensive coordinator Scott Turner for how he's changed his body and his commitment to getting better.

"He's ready to prove himself right, really, and just be the leader and the quarterback that this franchise needs and deserves," McLaurin said. "He knows that it's going to come with work and dedication, but he's taking the right steps."

