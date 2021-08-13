WATCH: Dwayne Haskins scrambles, throws TD pass against Eagles

As the calendar flips each day, we’re getting closer and closer to football season for Ohio State and that league the call the NFL.

With as much talent as the Buckeyes send to the League, it’s a happy marriage every weekend. You can watch Ohio State beat up on Big Ten opponents on Saturdays, then tune in to the television or your favorite streaming device to watch former OSU players tear it up on Sundays.

And now, we’re starting to get into the throws of the NFL preseason, and that means it’s time to check in on some former Buckeyes. We already saw Chase Young do Chase Young things against the Patriots Thursday night, and now we’ve got Dwayne Haskins looking like a real, live NFL quarterback for the Steelers also on Thursday night.

Watch below as Haskins scrambles out of the pocket and hits a surprisingly wide-open Anthony Johnson for six points thanks to video shared by the official Twitter account of the NFL.

Dewey Haskins making plays pic.twitter.com/NmvIcYsx05 — Hammer DAHN (@HammerDAHN) August 13, 2021

By the way, Haskins has had a pretty good night in the Steel City. He went 16 of 22 for 161 yards and a touchdown. He did throw an interception, and if he wants to have a significant role with the Steelers, he’ll have to do a better job of not giving the ball to the opponent.

