Watch Dwayne Haskins rush over to help up Alex Smith after a play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The 2020 season has not been easy for Dwayne Haskins. After beginning the season as the starter, he was benched, moved to third-string and now serves as the backup to Alex Smith.
All that can weigh mentally on a player and impact how they carry themself, but head coach Ron Rivera has expressed he wants to see how the quarterback deals with the adversity. He wants him to compete, remain focused, and more than anything, be a good teammate.
During Washington's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Haskins showed just that. As Smith scrambled toward the sideline and took a hit, No. 7 rushed over to him and helped him up, giving him a tap on the back as well.
I love this so much. Alex Smith scrambles, is tackled near the sideline. Who runs over to pick him up? Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/0k3HmQvMgn
— Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 27, 2020
Haskins tweeted after the game he will always have the back of his fellow passer.
Got your back 11, great game. Now let’s eat. Happy thanksgiving! 🍽🙏 https://t.co/hHVZUAzwjD
— Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) November 27, 2020