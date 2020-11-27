Watch Dwayne Haskins rush over to help up Alex Smith after a play

Ryan Homler
·1 min read

The 2020 season has not been easy for Dwayne Haskins. After beginning the season as the starter, he was benched, moved to third-string and now serves as the backup to Alex Smith.

All that can weigh mentally on a player and impact how they carry themself, but head coach Ron Rivera has expressed he wants to see how the quarterback deals with the adversity. He wants him to compete, remain focused, and more than anything, be a good teammate.

During Washington's game against the Dallas Cowboys, Haskins showed just that. As Smith scrambled toward the sideline and took a hit, No. 7 rushed over to him and helped him up, giving him a tap on the back as well.

Haskins tweeted after the game he will always have the back of his fellow passer.

 

