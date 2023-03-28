How to watch Dwars door Vlaanderen – live streaming

The peloton continue cobbled Classics season at Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen

With the spring Classics season in full swing, Wednesday's Dwars door Vlaanderen is the final Flemish race before Sunday's cobbled Monument at the Tour of Flanders.

The men's and women's races provide one last chance for riders to hone their form and test themselves ahead of the big one at the weekend, while also being important races in their own right.

Some of the biggest cobbled Classics favourites are absent from the start list, but plenty of top riders will still be lining up to take on the last challenge before Flanders.

In the men's race, major names include Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep).

The women's start list is headlined by Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Liane Lippert (Movistar), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Groupama-FDJ), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), and Ashleigh Moolman (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep).

The riders will tackle a decent selection of cobbles and climbs during Wednesday's races, with the Knokteberg, Marieborrestraat, and Nokereberg all on the menu.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the Dwars door Vlaanderen via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Check below for the Dwars door Vlaanderen men's route and Dwars door Vlaanderen route plus start list information, and scroll down for all your Gent-Wevelgem live streaming needs.

Dwars door Vlaanderen Route

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2023 map

Dwars door Vlaanderen live streams

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the races. Meanwhile, ExpressVPN can help you watch the 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen, no matter your location.

If you're in the UK, or any one of many European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ and Eurosport – via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

For cycling fans in the USA or Canada, Flobikes is your port of call for live coverage. A year-long subscription will set you back $150 in the USA and $209.99 in Canada, with monthly prices running at higher rates.

In Australia, public broadcaster SBS will be streaming the action.

Belgian broadcasters Sporza and RTBF will be airing the race if you fancy some local flavour.

Dwars door Vlaanderen schedule

The 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen men will start at 12:05 CET in Roeselare and finish at 16:30 in Waregem. The 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women will start and finish in Waregem at 14:50 and 17:47.