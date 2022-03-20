Watch Dusty, Darren Baker exchange lineup cards before Nationals-Astros game

Watch Dusty, Darren Baker exchange lineup cards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Now that Major League Baseball and its players have put the lockout behind them, spring training games are underway for clubs. The Washington Nationals used Sunday's matchup against the Houston Astros to create a special moment for the Baker family.

Before the game, Nationals infielder Darren Baker was chosen to present his squad's lineup card to the opposing manager, and waiting for him at home plate was his father, Dusty Baker.

Our own Darren Baker presented todayâ€™s lineup with the opposing manager, his father Dusty Baker.



Baseball is beautiful.@DarrenBaker_2 pic.twitter.com/IvT6BJ5Thn — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) March 20, 2022

The current Astros manager spent two years in the nation's capital serving as the Nationals skipper from 2016 to 2017. During his time with Washington, Baker managed 324 games, compiling a record of 192-132 for a winning percentage of .593.

Now his son will hope to carve out his own legacy with the franchise after the Nationals drafted Baker out of the University of California-Berkley in the 10th round of last year's MLB Draft.