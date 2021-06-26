Watch Dustin Pedroia get emotional during David Ortiz's tribute video

Watch Pedroia get emotional during Ortiz's heartfelt tribute video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There were a lot of great tributes to former Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia during his retirement ceremony Friday night at Fenway Park.

Perhaps the most emotional message came from one of his old teammates, David Ortiz.

The Red Sox legend's emotional video tribute was played on the Fenway Park jumbotron, and you could tell it meant a lot to Pedroia based on his body language during it.

"If there's one teammate that I would pick to play the rest of my career with, it would've been you, bro. You bring it every time," Ortiz said.

Check out Ortiz's heartfelt tribute in its entirety below:

It's getting a little dusty in here listening to @DavidOrtiz talk about Dustin Pedroia. 😭 pic.twitter.com/hZRtOhs0Yt — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2021

Pedroia and Ortiz played 10 years together and were two of the most important players in the Red Sox' World Series championship-winning 2007 and 2013 seasons.

Both of them deserve to be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame at some point in the near future.