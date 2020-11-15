Watch: Dustin Johnson gets emotional after Masters victory
Who said Dustin Johnson shows no emotion?
Johnson got choked up while talking to CBS' Amanda Balionis after his victory Sunday at the 84th Masters Tournament, his first green-jacket victory at Augusta National.
"It's just incredible, obviously, as you can tell," Johnson said, fighting back tears.
"I've never had this much trouble gathering myself," he later added.
Great stuff.