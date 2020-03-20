Watch: Dustin Johnson bombs one 311 yards left-handed

If the last two days are any indication, it looks like Dustin Johnson might be the new left-handed big man in town.

Brooks Koepka’s coach, Claude Harmon III, posted two videos of Koepka hitting 8-iron almost 200 yards and driver almost 300 yards a day after Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas made up their own “Lefty Championship.”

Shortly after, TaylorMade posted a video of DJ besting them all with a 311-yard beast of a drive from the other side of the ball.

Sensing a trend so we’re sending our best lefty, @DJohnsonPGA, to the plate. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DRowE9WDM9 — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) March 20, 2020

That drive carried 294 yards, with 118 clubhead speed and 170 ball speed. These guys really are good, no matter which side of the ball they stand on.