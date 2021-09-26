WATCH: Dustin Hopkins recover his own kickoff

In one of the weirdest plays you’ll see all weekend, and perhaps all year, Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins kicks the ball high on the kickoff, the ball bounces, and Hopkins rushes down the field to recover.

Seriously.

Whether this was intentional or not, it was a successful onside kick for Washington, which began the drive on Buffalo’s 18-yard line.

A few plays later, quarterback Taylor Heinicke would take the ball around the edge and score from four yards out to cut Buffalo’s lead to 21-14.

As Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire pointed out, this is perhaps the longest onside kick in NFL history — accident or not.

Kudos to Hopkins, Washington’s much-maligned kicker, as he helps get his team back in the game.