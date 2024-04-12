What should you watch for during Purdue football's spring game on Saturday?

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue football's spring game is noon Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Head coach Ryan Walters enters his second season coming off a 4-8 mark in 2023.

There was no official spring game last season, rather a simulated indoor scrimmage to close the spring season.

Now the Boilermakers have the depth to operate a game, though the format won't include punting and kicking. Rather, the NCAA punt average will determine where the ball is spotted on would-be punts and after scoring plays, the ball will be placed at the 25 yard line to start the following series.

The first team offense will go head-to-head with the first team defense. Then second teams will follow. Rather than risk injury, plays that a short yardage to gain a first down or touchdown will be automatically ruled a first down or TD.

Here are five things to watch for during Purdue's spring game on Saturday.

Transfer portal pickups

Purdue was heavy in the transfer portal during the offseason and was among college football's best in terms of pickups via the portal.

Several have an opportunity to play right away, including a foursome of former Georgia Bulldogs: defensive back Nyland Green, defensive end CJ Madden, and receivers De'Nylon Morrissette and CJ Smith. Defensive end Shitta Sillah from Boston College was a name Walters mentioned early in spring camp and expect former Illinois running back Reggie Love III to be a complement to Devin Mockobee.

Offensive line depth

One of the reasons Purdue couldn't put on a true spring game last year was the lack of depth, especially up front.

The Boilermakers not only made it a point to upgrade the size and talent, but also the number of players available up front after Purdue basically patched together five players on game days late last season without being able to run 11-on-11 during the practice week.

From sheer size, you'll notice junior college transfer Jaekwon Bouldin. He's 6-foot-6 and 350 pounds.

Two guys who bring a lot of experience to keep an eye on, former New Mexico State lineman DJ Wingfield and former Ball State standout tackle Corey Stewart. Rod Green, a junior college transfer, is an interesting name to know.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Anthony Brown (24) runs drills during Purdue football practice, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette, Ind.

Backup QB

Hudson Card is the guy for the first team unit. And while we wait for the second unit to take the field, note how much better Card looks when healthy.

But as of Thursday, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was unsure who would start with the second team. True freshman Marcos Davila looks like he could be the future, but for current team's purposes, I'd look for Ryan Browne and Bennett Meredith to battle for that role. The two split reps last season at Northwestern when Card was out due to injury.

Secondary look

Purdue was limited in the secondary last season, especially after a key injury to Marquis Wilson and with Stanford transfer Salim Turner-Muhammad never seeing the field.

Markevious Brown is a returning starter and Anthony Brown played in 12 games, while Derrick Rogers and Botros Alisandro got some run at corner, but Purdue needed more. The Boilermakers nabbed Green, as well as Colorado's Kyndrich Breedlove, from the portal.

Pass rush

Walters made his name as a defensive coordinator with not only talented players in the secondary, but by being able to confuse quarterbacks with multiple looks and pass rushes.

Last season, Nic Scourton and Kydran Jenkins were Purdue's Bebop and Rocksteady (a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reference). Scourton took advantage of his breakout season, cashing in and going to Texas A&M. Jenkins returned, but is transitioning to inside linebacker, which is his perceived position at the next level.

So who takes over those duties of putting quarterbacks under fire?

Sillah is a name to know, as mentioned earlier. But did Purdue get a transfer portal steal in Division III All-American Jireh Ojata from Franklin College? Will Heldt was ultimately a guy Purdue had to get on the field last season as a true freshman.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue football spring game things to watch