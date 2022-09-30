What to watch during Notre Dame’s bye week

The first weekend when your favorite team doesn’t play a football game can feel hollow, lonely and give you major FOMO. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the weekend, get out and enjoy the fall weather. Or you could do what many of us die-hard college football fans will be doing, watching more football. Here are a few games that Notre Dame fans should pay attention to while the Irish are on their bye week. (Hopefully you get a preview on Thursday night of Notre Dame’s next opponent, BYU)

Louisville at Boston College at 12:00 p.m. ET on ACCN

Obviously not everyone gets the ACC Network but if you do, taking a look at how the Cardinal attack BC’s defense will be noteworthy for the Irish. Notre Dame should look at their game against Boston College on November 19th before USC as a tune-up game. The idea will be to get ahead early and rest the starters before the season finale. You have to think the Irish defense shouldn’t have any issues with the Eagles offense, but still one to monitor.

Wagner at Syracuse at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Back in Our House in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/p4yyGbjU10 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) September 30, 2022

Earlier this year I thought that the game agains the Orangemen would be a potential trap game for the Irish. After ‘Cuse has started out 4-0, they aren’t going to be overlooked. This should be a pretty easy win for them as Wagner shouldn’t be much of a challenge for them. This game won’t really tell us much of who Syracuse is, but it will be one to watch as they gain momentum as the season progresses.

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Bowman Field is the place to be Saturday @ClemsonFB‼️ Everything you need to know ➡️ https://t.co/GlGMxPxuSx pic.twitter.com/qocornWtBP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 30, 2022

I don’t need to remind you to watch this game, it’s the biggest game of the weekend among ranked matchups. What I’m going to be looking for is if the Tiger’s offense is actually fixed. They had their largest output of the season last game, a thrilling win against a very solid Wake Forest team 51-45. This version of Clemson is vulnerable, Dabo Swinney has finally lost assistants and it’s showing a chink in his armor. If they can pull this out, back-to-back wins over top-25 teams would get many peoples attention.

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon at 11:00 p.m. ET on FS1

This game should show a lot about how much fight the Cardinal has left in them. Their third week in-a-row going up against a top-25 team, having lost to USC and then Washington. Will they continue to spiral or will they give the Ducks a game. Even if they don’t get a victory late Saturday night, or should I say early Sunday morning, this game will tell us plenty about this Stanford team.

