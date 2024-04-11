What to watch for during LSU football's spring football game

After 14 sessions, LSU football has one final practice to put a stamp on its spring.

Brian Kelly and the Tigers will wrap up 2024 spring practice up with the National L Club Spring Game inside Tiger Stadium Saturday (1 p.m., SEC Network+).

Coming into the spring, there were a number of question marks surrounding this LSU team and what it might would look like heading into the 2024 season, mainly losing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, the top two wide receivers on offense and an overhaul of the defensive coaching staff.

LSU opens the 2024 season against USC in the Vegas Kickoff Classic Sunday, Sept. 1 inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

With spring practice basically in the rearview mirror, here's what to watch for during the Tigers' spring football game:

LSU football backup quarterback battle between AJ Swann, Rickie Collins

Garrett Nussmeier will be Daniels' predecessor. At quarterback, the question is who will backup Nussmeier when games kickoff in September?

Vanderbilt junior transfer A.J. Swann and freshman Rickie Collins have been trading second-team reps all spring long as there has been next to zero separation between the two in practice. How each performs during the spring game should provide new offensive coordinators Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton the last of what they need to see in the backup QB battle.

Freshman PJ Woodland taking centerstage at cornerback

It took him about halfway through spring drills, but freshman P.J. Woodland has firmly inserted himself into the starting cornerback talks.

The 5-11, 160-pounder from Hattiesburg, Mississippi has grown more consistent as spring has progressed and he's gotten more comfortable with new defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme. Baker has said how Woodland plays has become a fit for what he looks for in corners.

Kelly said earlier this spring that he anticipates several cornerbacks playing this season, so others like Javien Toviano, Ashton Stamps and Jyaire Brown, along with Zy Alexander, who has missed this spring due to injury, could all see action this fall.

What LSU football's defensive line looks like

Arguably the position that had the most question marks following the close of the 2023 season was how would LSU's defensive line bounce back after a number of departures.

It's been a slow process but late in spring practice, the unit has made some strides. Jacobian Guillory has had a nice spring at defensive tackle. Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson have really taken steps at defensive end. Due to lack of depth, the coaching staff moved offensive lineman Kimo Makane'ole and he's performed decently. Senior Paris Shand has had some nice moments. Some other younger players such as Da'Shawn Womack have also caught some attention.

