What to watch for during Eagles’ joint practices with Colts

The Eagles and Colts are gathering for one joint practice ahead of Thursday night’s preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field.

The sessions will feature two dynamic quarterbacks, powerful offensive lines and defensive standouts on both sides of the football.

With the preseason quickly wrapping up, here’s what to watch in Tuesday’s joint practice.

Shane Steichen played a key role in Jalen Hurts developing, and the Colts new head coach will look to work some magic with former Florida Gators star, Anthony Richardson.

The No. 4 overall pick in April’s draft will certainly spend the next few days spending time with Hurts, and picking his brain.

The strong, gun-slinging rookie will present a challenge for the Eagles defense.

The New Jersey native is back in the area, and while he won’t participate in the joint practice, he’ll be the topic of discussion for the next few days after Colts owner Jim Irsay allowed the disgruntled running back to seek a trade.

Quenton Richardson vs. Jalen Carter

Nelson is healthy one of the top left guards in the NFL, and he’ll have some heavyweight matchups with Jalen Carter.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire