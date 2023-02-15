WATCH: Duke University Chapel pays tribute to MSU by playing fight song following campus shooting

One of Michigan State’s biggest basketball rivals paid tribute to the Spartans following Monday night’s tragic school shooting.

The Duke University Chapel featured the Michigan State fight song and alma mater on Tuesday, serving as their support to Spartans hurting everywhere. You can see the video of this nice gesture from Duke below:

Duke University Chapel featured the alma mater and fight song of Michigan State University today pic.twitter.com/1KNG8D5BFV — JB (@LeelanauSpartan) February 15, 2023

Michigan State and Duke have had a heated rivalry in basketball across the years, and this is a truly classy move from the Blue Devils. While this is a small gesture in the grand scheme of things, I applaud everyone involved at Duke who set this up.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Michigan State!

CBB analyst Andy Katz has Spartans safely in NCAA Tournament in latest bracket projection ESPN Bracketology: Spartans continue to rise after win over Ohio State MSU officially postpones events, releases statement following school shooting on Monday

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire