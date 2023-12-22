How to watch Duke football vs. Troy Birmingham Bowl: TV, streaming or listen on radio

The 2023 Birmingham Bowl is on Saturday and it will feature Duke football facing off with Sun Belt Conference champion Troy.

The game is an early one with an 11 a.m. local kickoff (12 p.m. ET), but a benefit is that it will be on ABC, the third time this season the Blue Devils have been on the channel and a national audience for Troy.

The two teams are facing the same situation, with former Duke coach Mike Elko leaving after the season for Texas A&M and former Troy coach Jon Sumrall taking the Tulane job. Duke is lead by Trooper Taylor, while the Trojans are lead by Greg Gasparato.

The Blue Devils went 7-5 in the regular season with wins over Clemson and NC State, but fell to Notre Dame, UNC, Florida State and Louisville. The Trojans won their second straight Sun Belt title, going 11-2 and riding a 10 game win streak for the second straight year into a bowl game.

How to watch Duke football take on Troy in the Birmingham Bowl

Game time: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT, local time

Location: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

TV channel: ABC

Livestream: ESPN+ (here's how to stream the game live)

Online radio broadcast: Blue Devil Radio | Trojan Radio

Watch live: Buy Tickets

Live Stats: Click here

