Watch: Duke commit, 5-star forward Cooper Flagg puts a defender on the floor with this crossover

Cooper Flagg is pretty decent at basketball.

On Friday night, Flagg’s Montverde Academy (from Montverde, Florida and No. 1 in the USA TODAY HSS Super 25) played Long Island Lutheran from Brookville, New York (No. 7 in the USA TODAY rankings)

The game, at Hofstra University was a showcase event for two of the top programs in the nation. And Flagg didn’t disappoint, at least not early on.

The nation’s top player, Flagg is a five-star forward and a Duke basketball commit. In recent weeks, there has been some buzz that he might lose the No. 1 overall recruit status to Ace Bailey, a Rutgers basketball commit.

The argument is that Bailey’s athleticism potentially could give him a higher ceiling than Flagg. Flagg, however, is not disappointing against Long Island Lutheran.

Playing on national television on Friday night, Flagg has eight points, four rebounds and five assists at halftime. Oh, and one opponent he put on the floor.

Check out this move:

THATS DISGUSTING FROM COOPER FLAGG pic.twitter.com/F9R8VBxzRl — SSRole (@SSRole) February 17, 2024

Ice water in his veins.

