How to watch Duke basketball's Coach K, UNC's Roy Williams in ESPN special

Eight national championships. More than 2,100 victories. Eighty years of head coaching experience.

Former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and former UNC coach Roy Williams will be spotlighted on Feb. 28 in “Coach K & Roy Williams Rivals Reunited,” an hour-long special on ACC Network (9 p.m.) featuring a conversation between two of college basketball’s all-time greats.

Filmed in July 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum during the North Carolina Coaches Association’s coaching clinic, Krzyzewski and Williams sat down with longtime play-by-play announcer Wes Durham for their first joint interview since stepping away from the sidelines.

“It was just incredible to see these two coaching icons exchange stories about their path to success, their inspirations, their lasting lessons and influences to the programs they impacted over their careers,” Durham said in an ESPN-issued statement.

“Also, they were candid to share their thoughts on the sport and where it might be headed. The opportunity to sit with Coach K and Coach Williams was a unique professional thrill for me.”

Produced by Raycom Sports in partnership with ESPN, the interview will air on ACC Network following Duke’s game against Louisville (7 p.m.). The show will also be available on the ESPN app and ESPN Plus.

“What an honor for us to produce a show with these two legends,” said Raycom Sports executive producer Rob Reichley.

“It was a unique opportunity to have Coach K and Coach Williams sit side-by-side and tell stories about their careers and the people who helped them become Hall of Famers. Along with their memories of the intense Duke-UNC rivalry, there are some laughs as well as tales that you’ve never heard before.”

In addition to the interview, the ACC Network plans to include game highlights, photos and coaching clips from the careers of Krzyzewski and Williams.

In 42 seasons at Duke, Krzyzewski won five national championships and became college basketball’s all-time wins leader with 1,202 victories. He led the Blue Devils to the 2022 Final Four before retiring at the end of the season.

Williams, who arrived at UNC in 2003 after a successful start at Kansas, spent 18 seasons with the Tar Heels and became the only coach in college basketball history to reach 400 victories at two schools. UNC won three national championships under Williams, who retired in 2021.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch Duke basketball's Coach K, UNC's Roy Williams interview