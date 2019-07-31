Watch dugout fan hit Madison Bumgarner just before MLB trade deadline

You can forgive Madison Bumgarner for having other things on his mind ahead of Wednesday's MLB trade deadline, but Citizens Bank Park did not.

NBC Sports Bay Area cameras caught the Giants ace -- who will remain a Giants ace after not being traded Wednesday -- on the phone just as the deadline was about to pass. He didn't notice a dugout fan at the Philadelphia Phillies' ballpark, which got the better of him.

Avert your eyes if you don't want to see fan-on-player violence.

When you're more concerned with the trade deadline than your safety 😅 pic.twitter.com/kfecIsGwr6 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 31, 2019

Bumgarner's poise under pressure was on full display, as the 29-year-old shrugged it off. Had opposing front offices seen the footage, then perhaps the Giants' asking price would have been worth trading for the 2014 World Series MVP.

But they didn't, and Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi did not make the deal that many observers anticipated he would heading into the season. Bumgarner will now finish out the last season of his five-year, $35 million contract in the only MLB uniform he has ever known, as the possibility of a big payday in unrestricted free agency sits on the horizon.

In the meantime, the Giants have work to do. San Francisco still is just 2.5 games back of the second NL wild-card spot, and Bumgarner's next start should be this weekend at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

Whatever trade-deadline concerns Bumgarner had headed into Wednesday, they won't follow him to Denver. With Thursday marking the Giants' final game at Citizens Bank Park, he won't have to worry about their dugout fans anymore, either.

Talk about stress-free living.

