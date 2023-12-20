Watch: Duchess of Sussex returns to acting in advert for vegan coffee brand

The Duchess of Sussex walks laughs off the camera laughing at the end of the advert

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to acting with a new advert for a vegan coffee brand.

The former actress appears as an office worker in the Clevr Blends commercial, stacking boxes, making hot drinks and working on a computer.

She is in the background of every scene, appearing as an employee of every department; the “fulfilment crew”, the digital team and the ops team.

When she fails to fist bump another member of the team in the final shot, she walks off camera laughing.

The Duchess can be seen in the background of every scene

The Duchess, 42, was an early supporter of the brand, investing an undisclosed sum in late 2020.

It was her first solo business venture after quitting royal public duties and moving from the UK to California.

She roped in Oprah Winfrey to plug the brand, sending the US broadcaster a basket of products which she duly unwrapped and gushed over on camera on her social media channels.

The Duchess stacks boxes in one of the scenes of the commercial

Hannah Mendoza, the company’s chief executive and co-founder, also appears in the advert, strolling around the office and thanking the team for its hard work this year.

Clevr Blends published the video on Instagram with the caption: “Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements.

“So grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!xo.”