WATCH: Duane Washington Jr. returns to Ohio State

It’s always great when former players come back around the program. Former Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. was a polarizing player at OSU because of the talent he possessed that didn’t always seem to show up at the right time. He was a streaky shooter that could put the team on his back or result in some pretty dry spells.

Still, there’s no denying the energy he brought on the court, and when he was feeling it, there wasn’t much opposing teams could do to stop his scoring ability.

Well, Washington came back to Columbus last week and the Ohio State hoops X account shared a little of his interaction with the team and beyond while he was getting some work in.

Take a look at Washington get some shots up and provide some advice to current players while running with the team.

Always great having the @dwizjr energy back in the gym! pic.twitter.com/08AxeR40K4 — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) June 22, 2024

