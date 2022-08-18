Breaking News:

Watch: Duane Brown takes part in first positional drills with Jets

Billy Riccette
·1 min read
The wait is finally over for the new left tackle of the New York Jets. After working on the side during Tuesday’s practice, Duane Brown participated in his first positional drills since signing with the Jets.

Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic got a shot of Brown’s first actual action on the field as a member of the Jets.

It remains to be seen how much Brown and the rest of the starters will play on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons. The important thing right now is he gets ready for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

