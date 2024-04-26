Watch: Texas highlights for new Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II

The Seattle Seahawks decided to stay put at pick No. 16, and it’s a good thing they did. Seattle is bringing a major reinforcement to their defensive line with Texas Longhorn standout Byron Murphy II. The first pick of the Mike Macdonald era is one on his side of the ball.

Widely considered to be among, if not the best defensive tackle prospects, Murphy is going to provide a considerable boost to Seattle’s defense.

While there are those who would have liked to see the Seahawks trade back to regain a second round pick, it is hard to not get excited when watching Murphy’s collegiate highlights.

Of course, my personal favorite was his rushing touchdown (yes, you read that right) in the Sugar Bowl against the University of Washington.

BYRON MURPHY. TWO WAY PLAYER. HORNS TIED UP 14-14 pic.twitter.com/9kPLJnZpZh — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) January 2, 2024

