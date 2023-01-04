WATCH: Drew Brees signed autographs for LSU players after Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees may have been coaching on the opposite sidelines for his alma mater Purdue in LSU’s Citrus Bowl victory on Monday, but that doesn’t mean LSU’s players weren’t starstruck to meet the Louisiana sports legend and future NFL Hall of Famer.

Brees — who served as an interim assistant coach working with quarterbacks on Purdue’s shorthanded coaching staff in the bowl game — took the time after the game to meet with and sign autographs for several LSU players.

Safety Joe Foucha, a New Orleans native, asked Brees to sign his gloves before also asking the former Saints star to sign his game jersey.

“Imma tell my kids about this one day,” Foucha was heard saying on video, courtesy of Orlando Spectrum News 13 anchor Josh Miller. “We beat Drew Brees!”

It was certainly a cool moment to see between Brees and the LSU players, considering many of them likely watched him throughout their childhoods. This was a unique situation for the Boilermakers in the bowl game, but it presented a special opportunity for the Tigers athletes.

