Watch Drew Bledsoe congratulate Mac Jones in locker room after Patriots beat Titans

Watch Bledsoe congratulate Jones in locker room after Patriots beat Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a statement Sunday afternoon with an impressive 36-13 win over the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

It wasn't a perfect performance by any means, but whenever you give up just 13 points, force four turnovers and rack up nearly 400 total yards of offense -- that's not a bad day.

The mood was predictably excited in the locker room after the game. There was even a special guest as former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe was on hand to congratulate the players and listen to head coach Bill Belichick's postgame speech to the team.

Check out Bledsoe's message for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones and all of the other locker room scenes in the video below:

"Hey youngster, nicely done."



An appearance from @DrewBledsoe, BB's postgame speech & more inside the locker room. pic.twitter.com/RAmND2nTnr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 29, 2021

Next up for the Patriots is a showdown with the rival Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football" in Week 13. The winner will be in first place in the AFC East with five weeks remaining in the regular season.