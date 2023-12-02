Watch: Draymond Green hits four 3-pointers in first quarter vs. Clippers

Despite missing Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins for the second consecutive game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors came out firing on Saturday afternoon,

The Warriors jumped to an early lead on Saturday behind a barrage of 3-pointers from not Steph Curry or Klay Thompson, but Draymond Green. The veteran defensive forward caught fire from beyond the arc in the opening quarter against the Clippers.

Green drilled four 3-pointers on five attempts from beyond the arc on the first quarter for 12 points.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Draymond was LOCKED IN in the first: 🔵 12 PTS

🔵 4-5 3PT pic.twitter.com/FLZQaXJuGl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 2, 2023

Green stayed hot against the Clippers, scoring 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field to go along with nine rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes on Saturday.

However, Green needed one more 3-pointer to beat the Clippers. After Paul George nailed a go-ahead triple with seconds remaining, Green missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer in the Warriors’ 113-112 loss in Los Angeles.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire