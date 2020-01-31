Watch Draymond Green hilariously screw up inbounds play vs. Celtics

Did Draymond Green just forget how to play basketball?

The Golden State Warriors forward hilariously screwed up an inbounds play Thursday night against the Boston Celtics, and well... just see for yourself.

WYD Draymond? 😂

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/ugZEqnSAit

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

Draymond, what are you doing? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1MBABWlWKJ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2020

I mean, hey, thanks for the ball -- I guess?

The Celtics currently lead the Warriors in the second quarterof action at TD Garden after an outstanding tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to open the night.

