Watch Draymond Green get a fan ejected from game vs. Bucks

The quick-whistle officials were injecting themselves into the Warriors at Bucks game with seven technical fouls handed out, five of them to the Warriors. All that seemed to do was get the players on edge.

Including Draymond Green. Midway through the third quarter, Green engages with a Milwaukee fan behind the basket during a Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw.

A couple of minutes later, Green pulled aside crew chief James Capers and official Ray Acosta and pointed to a (we assume the same) fan, and arena security had that fan ejected.

We don’t know what was said. Green is an emotional player but also one who has been around the block a few times, not one prone to overreacting to fan comments. Multiple players have said that over the past couple of years — after fans returned to arenas following the pandemic — there has been more of a lack of decorum in some cases, with some fans more willing to cross the line with their words. That said, we don’t yet know what happened in this specific case.

The Bucks blew the doors off the Warriors in this game, winning 128-111 in a game where the entire fourth quarter was basically garbage time. Antetokounmpo had 30 and Bobby Portis poured in 25 off the bench for the Bucks, while the Warriors got 20 from Stephen Curry but shot 40% as a team for the night.

