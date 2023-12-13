Watch: Draymond Green ejected vs. Suns after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in face

For the third time through 23 games, Draymond Green exited a contest early due to an ejection.

With the Warriors clinging to a five-point advantage over the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game, Green spun around and struck Jusuf Nurkic in the face. The pair of big men were going back and forth to get position before an inbound pass.

Green was quickly assessed a flagrant two-foul and ejected from the game.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Draymond Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected after this play 📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/jClS7iHzQr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 13, 2023

Via @TheDunkCentral on Twitter:

Draymond just swung on Nurkic 😳 pic.twitter.com/iaGrGUIa2B — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 13, 2023

Green most recent ejection came from an incident that involved him choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. Green was later suspended five games for his actions against Gobert. Green was also ejected after picking up two technical fouls against the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

Green has now been ejected 19 times in his career, the most amount active NBA players.

Without Green on the floor, the Suns took advantage. Despite a solid effort from their bench, the Suns closed out the Warriors in the second half with Green out of the game on the way to a 119-116 win.

