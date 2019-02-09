Draymond Green ejected after third quarter ends

Draymond Green was pissed off. The Warriors had just been outscored by 10 (32-22) in the third quarter and headed to the fourth trailing the lowly Suns. Plus, he felt Phoenix’s Kelly Oubre almost head-butted him celebrating a bucket at the end of the quarter, a play the referees chose not to call it.

After the buzzer to end the third, Green marched down to have a word with Leon Wood. DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Bell realized this was not going to be the kind of polite conversation one has over tea and finger sandwiches, so they tried to run down and pull him back, but they were not fast enough, and Green said something that got him tossed.

Dray ejected from the game after complaining to the ref about Oubre almost headbutting him. pic.twitter.com/mY4YkVFv8C — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2019





No Green didn’t matter. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson cranked it up in the fourth, combining for 21 points and the Warriors without Green beat the Suns 117-107.