Watch Draymond Green get ejected in first half of Warriors-Lakers game

Different Warriors season. Same Draymond Green.

The All-Star forward picked up technical fouls No. 13 and No. 14 of the season in the second quarter of the Warriors' game against the Lakers on Thursday night, earning himself an early shower.

Dray had enough 😳 pic.twitter.com/tdzAhb6WMw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2020

Draymond has now been ejected from three games as Chase Center this season, the most of any player. With two more technical fouls, Green will be forced to serve a one-game suspension.

Green finished the game with two points, one rebound and four assists in 10 minutes of action.

It's been a frustrating season for Draymond. Without running mates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors have the worst record in the NBA, so it's understandable that Green is a little upset.

Someone who really enjoyed Draymond's ejection was LeBron James, who sat out Thursday game due to a sore groin.

The Lakers superstar could be seen on the bench trying to hide a smile behind one of his teammates.

Caption contest time! What do we think @KingJames was saying on the bench after that Draymond Green ejection? #DubNation pic.twitter.com/VGGTVlfeks — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2020

Draymond's most famous ejection came at the hands of LeBron in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Sorry Dub Nation, we know that's still a painful moment for you, but it had to be mentioned.

