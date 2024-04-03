Watch: Draymond Green comes up with clutch block in fourth quarter vs. Mavs

While six different members recorded double-figure scoring numbers, including Andrew Wiggins with a team-high 23 points, it was the Golden State Warriors defense late that helped secure a 104-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks to extend their win streak to five straight.

Draymond Green anchored Golden State’s defense, limiting Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to only 100 points. With the game tight in the fourth quarter, Green came up with a must-see block in the final minutes to help the Warriors close out the Mavericks.

After Kyrie Irving dished a smooth pass to Daniel Gafford in the key, Green met the Mavericks center at the rim, rejecting his attempt to cut the Warriors’ lead down to four.

Green finished the game with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in 31 minutes against the Mavericks.

Along with snapping the Mavericks’ seven game win streak, the Warriors defense limited Dallas to their lowest scoring output since January.

The Warriors are set to meet the Mavs again later in the week on Friday in Dallas.

