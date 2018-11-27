Watch Draymond Green cheer on Kevin Durant after big shot vs. Magic originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Draymond Green is sidelined with a toe injury, but that didn't stop him from getting off the bench to celebrate a 3-pointer from ... guess who?

Yes, two weeks to the day after Green and Kevin Durant animatedly argued on the Golden State sideline -- and sent NBA Twitter into a feeding frenzy -- Green settled Warriors fans' lingering questions with some highly public encouragement.

Durant and Green both said they were moving forward from the exchange, and the Warriors seemed to snap out of their funk in its aftermath. Golden State won its third consecutive game Monday, with Durant scoring a season-high 49 points against the Orlando Magic.

Eleven of those points came in the final three minutes, and three came on a dagger that put the game out of reach.

Some applause won't do anything to dispel the rumors surrounding Durant's future, but it does provide a glimpse of where he and Green stand two weeks after some highly public beef.

And with two-time MVP Stephen Curry potentially coming back Thursday, reports of the Warriors' demise might have been a tad bit premature.

Story Continues



