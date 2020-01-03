Watch Draymond Green call out heckling fan during Warriors-T-Wolves

When the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Warriors on Thursday night, it wasn't exactly the game of the century -- or even the game of the week. But it wasn't without intrigue.

The 99-84 loss for Golden State just added to an injury-filled season of woes. So when a courtside fan appeared to say things that Draymond Green didn't appreciate, the Warriors forward made sure the fan got an earful:

"You paid $500 for these weak ass courtside seats for this, shut up" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wGBodKvfC5 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 3, 2020

Green didn't appear to be happy with what the courtside fan had said. And we all know how expensive those tickets can be, no matter the game.

It also appeared that NBA officials confronted the fan who had been making the comments.



(Photo via USA Today Sports Images)

Despite a strong outing from Eric Paschall, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, there wasn't much buzz surrounding the early-January game between two lottery-bound teams.

Either way, Draymond gave fans some entertainment when they needed it the most.

