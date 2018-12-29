Watch Draymond Green bonk Klay Thompson in the face with a basketball

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is a three-time All-Star and a three-time NBA champion. He’s a candidate for the Hall of Fame based on the rest of his career from here on out, and still remains one of the best defensive floor generals the league.

But even the greats have off plays.

As the Warriors took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, Green ran a little action with Klay Thompson that didn’t go quite as planned. Thompson thought that he was coming up for a handoff as Green was going for a pass.

The result was Green bonking Thompson in the face with a basketball.

Draymond bounces a pass off Klay's forehead and out of bounds pic.twitter.com/OQxl9kphge — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 28, 2018





Why was Green passing the ball with so much force to Thompson? We may never know. I’m just glad that we have this play in our video archives for the rest of time.

The Blazers beat the Warriors in OT thanks to this incredible shot by Damian Lillard with just a few seconds to go.