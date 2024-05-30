Watch Drake Maye throw sweet no-look pass at Patriots OTA practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is more than just a pocket passer. The No. 3 pick from the 2024 NFL Draft is capable of throwing on the run, too.

Maye showed off his athleticism during Wednesday's OTA practice at Gillette Stadium with a no-look pass to the sideline while running to his left.

Check out the play in the video below:

Our Patriots insider Phil Perry noted on X that this throw was one of the last couple from Maye during Wednesday's practice. Perry also added that "through two OTA practices, (it's) very clear the Patriots rookie is comfortable making plays on the move."

Maye showed impressive athleticism at North Carolina over the last two seasons, whether it was throwing on the run or just taking off and picking up chunks of yards with his legs. He tallied 1,147 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns over two seasons as the Tar Heels' starter.

It'll be interesting to see how Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and his staff take advantage of Maye's athleticism when building the offense.