WATCH: Drake Maye and Jerod Mayo mic’d up at Patriots’ first OTAs practice

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was on the practice field, alongside coach Jerod Mayo, on Monday for the first day of organized team activities.

After a weekend of rookie minicamp, this was the first group practice setting with the full team for Maye and the other rookies. For Mayo, it was his first time leading a full team practice as a head coach. This session was tricky in the fact that he was integrating the newcomers with the veterans.

The Patriots are still clearly trying to keep a balance between bringing some of the younger players up to speed, while also sharpening the fundamentals of the veteran players.

Both Maye and Mayo were mic’d up for Day 1.

Maye already looks the part of a leader on the field, which is a good sign for the Patriots. The No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft could be the man carrying the franchise on his shoulders at some point. It could be sooner rather than later depending on his progression on the field.

Meanwhile, Mayo looks completely in his element as a head coach. It’s tough to see a legendary coach like Bill Belichick go, but there should be a sense of renewed hope with Mayo taking the reins in New England.

